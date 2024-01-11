Infosys Q3 earnings : IT major Infosys declared its December quarter (Q3FY24) results on January 11. The firm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,106 crore, down over 7 percent from ₹6,586 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue was flat, up just 1.3 percent to ₹38,821 crore versus ₹38,318 crore in the same period last year.

On a sequential basis as well, the company's profit fell 1.7 percent from ₹6,212 crore in the September 2023 quarter and revenue was down 0.4 percent QoQ from ₹38,994 crore.

Its revenues in constant currency (CC) terms also declined 1 percent YoY as well as QoQ to $4,663 million. Operating margin for the quarter came in at 20.5 percent, down 70 bps QoQ and 100 bps YoY.

The firm has revised FY24 revenue guidance to 1.5-2.0 percent as against 1-2.5 percent earlier. Meanwhile, it kept operating margin guidance unchanged at 20-22 percent.

Large deal TCV for the quarter was $3.2 billion, with 71 percent being net new. Meanwhile, attrition declined further to 12.9 percent.

“Our performance in Q3 was resilient. Large deal wins were strong at $3.2 billion, with 71 percent of this as net new, reflecting the relevance and strength of our portfolio of offerings ranging from generative AI, digital and cloud to cost, efficiency and automation" said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

“Our clients are leveraging our Topaz generative AI capabilities and our Cobalt cloud capabilities to create long-term value for their businesses," he added.

Basic EPS for the quarter under review came in at ₹14.76, a decline of 6.1 percent YoY. Also, Infosys' free cash flow (FCF) was at ₹5,548 crore, up 17 percent YoY.

“Q3 performance is a demonstration of our strong execution capabilities reflected in improved operational efficiencies achieved under ‘Project Maximus’, despite a challenging environment," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. “Cash generation remained robust with FCF to net profit conversion for Q3 at 90.6 percent," he noted.

The overall Indian IT sector is expected to report subdued earnings for the third quarter of FY24 as the ongoing weakness in IT services demand has worsened due to unexpectedly high furloughs.

For nine months ended December 31, 2023, the IT major's net profit rose 1.7 percent YoY to ₹18,264 crore versus ₹17,967 crore in the same period last year. Its revenues rose 5.9 percent to ₹1,15,748 crore in 9MFY24 as against ₹1,09,326 crore in 9MFY23. Meanwhile, revenue in CC terms grew by 1.8 percent YoY. Also, its operating margin came in at 20.8 percent for 9MFY24, a decline of 0.2 percent YoY.

Earlier today, Infosys shares closed at ₹1,495 on BSE, down 1.62 percent. The IT stock has gained 12 percent in the last six months and just 1 percent in the last one year.

View Full Image Infosys Q3 Earnings (BSE)

This is a developing story…

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!