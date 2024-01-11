Infosys Q3 Earnings: FY24 revenue guidance revised to 1.5-2%; PAT down 7% YoY to ₹6,106 crore
Infosys Q3 earnings: The firm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,106 crore, down over 7 percent from ₹6,586 crore in the year-ago period. It has revised FY24 revenue guidance to 1.5-2.0 percent as against 1-2.5 percent earlier.
Infosys Q3 earnings: IT major Infosys declared its December quarter (Q3FY24) results on January 11. The firm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,106 crore, down over 7 percent from ₹6,586 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue was flat, up just 1.3 percent to ₹38,821 crore versus ₹38,318 crore in the same period last year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started