Infosys Q3 results 2025: After the announcement of strong Q3 results for the current financial year by two Indian IT giants, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies, another IT primary Infosys Ltd is set to declare its Q3 results today. The Indian IT major has already proclaimed that the board of directors of the IT company will be meeting on 16 January 2025 to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal. Like TCS and HCL Tech, the market expects strong Infosys Q3 results 2025.

Infosys Q3 results 2025 date and time Informing the Indian stock market exchanges about the Q3 results 2025 schedule, Infosys said, "Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, January 16, 2025 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (5:15 a.m. ET; 2:15 a.m. PST; 10:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time)."

This means the Infosys Q3 results 2025 will be released on 16 January 2025, at around 3:45 PM.

Infosys Q3 results 2025 expectations Asked about the market estimates regarding Infosys Q3 results today, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "The IT giant is expected to post muted revenue growth in traditionally a soft quarter due to seasonal furloughs, with a marginal 0.8% increase to ₹41,331 crore. EBIT is forecasted to rise 1.3% to ₹8,762 crore, maintaining stable margins at 21.2%. Net profit could climb 4.3% sequentially to ₹6,787 crore, beating prior ₹6,506 crore figures."

The Lakshmishree Investment and Securities expert said the market estimates tighter yearly guidance, reflecting macroeconomic headwinds. Despite challenges, Infosys demonstrates resilience with sequential profitability gains and consistent operational efficiency. For further insights, all eyes are on Thursday's official release.

Infosys Q3 results 2025: Press conference timing According to Infosys's information, the leadership team will participate in a press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST on January 16, 2025. The executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys's website.