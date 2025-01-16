Hello User
Infosys Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Infy share price flat as market expects muted Q3 revenue growth; guidance eyed

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
Saloni Goel

Infosys Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Infosys Q3 results are expected to see flat sequential revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms, while net profit growth of 5%, QoQ.

Infosys Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Infosys, the second largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its Q3 results today.

Infosys Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Infosys, the second largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of Infosys are scheduled to meet today, January 16, to approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25. Infosys is expected to report flat sequential revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms, while its net profit may rise by 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). EBIT margin is likely to improve marginally driven by project Maximus, partially offset by furloughs. Analysts expect Infosys to upgrade FY25 revenue growth guidance and maintain margin guidance. Catch our Infosys Q3 Results 2025 live blog for the latest updates.

16 Jan 2025, 12:13 PM IST Infosys Q3 Results Live: Infosys stock trades marginally lower ahead of earnings

Shares of Infosys dropped 0.5% ahead of the Q3 results today. The stock was trading at 1,940 apiece as against its previous close of 1949.80. The stock's 52-week high stood at rs 2006.80.

16 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST Infosys Q3 Results Live: Infosys press conference for Q3 results at 4.30 pm today

Infosys has announced that its leadership team will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST on January 16, 2025. During the conference, the executives will answer questions from the media. The event will be streamed live on Infosys's website in the Investor Relations section.

16 Jan 2025, 11:39 AM IST Infosys Q3 Results Live: Timing for Infosys Q3 results today

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, January 16, 2025 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (5:15 a.m. ET; 2:15 a.m. PST; 10:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time).

16 Jan 2025, 11:18 AM IST Infosys Q3 Results Live: Infosys to announce Q3 results today

Infosys Q3 Results Live: Infosys, the second largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of Infosys are scheduled to meet today, January 16, to approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25.

