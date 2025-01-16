Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Infosys Q3 Results: Net profit rises 11.4% YoY to 6,806 crore; revenue up 7.6%
BREAKING NEWS

Infosys Q3 Results: Net profit rises 11.4% YoY to ₹6,806 crore; revenue up 7.6%

Pranati Deva

Infosys reported Q3FY25 earnings with a profit of 6,806 crore, an 11.4% increase year-on-year. Revenue rose 7.6% to 41,764 crore. The stock closed down 1.21% at 1,926.20 on January 16, 2025.

Infosys Q3 results

Infosys Q3 results: Indian information technology (IT) company, Infosys announced its October-December quarterly earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) today, Thursday, January 16, 2025. Check Live blog

The company posted a new profit of 6,806 crore in the quarter under review as against 6,106 crore in Q3FY24, up 11.4 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a quarterly basis, the profit rose 4.6 percent from 6,506 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY25).

Meanwhile, its revenue rose 7.6 percent to 41,764 crore versus 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24. Sequentially, the profit rose just 1.9 percent from 40,986 crore in Q2FY25. In constant currency terms, its revenue grew 6.1 percent YoY and 1.7 percent QoQ.

Further, the IT major raised its full fiscal year 2024-25 revenue growth guidance to 4.5-5 percent, from 3.75-4.5 percent earlier while margin guidance has been maintained at 20-22 percent.

The IT major's operating margin came in at 21.3 percent for the December quarter, up 0.8 percent YoY.

The third quarter saw a record-breaking free cash flow of $1,263 million, marking a 90 percent year-on-year growth. Large deal wins achieved a total contract value (TCV) of $2.5 billion, with 63 percent being net new deals, reflecting a robust 57 percent sequential growth. Additionally, headcount rose for the second consecutive quarter, indicating sustained expansion.

“Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year on year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction. This has led to another quarter of strong large deal wins and improved deal pipeline giving us greater confidence as we look ahead," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys.

The stock ended 1.21 percent lower at 1,926.20 on Thursday, January 16 on BSE.

