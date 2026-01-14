Infosys Q3 results: Profit slips 2% YoY, large deal TCV at $4.8 billion— 5 key highlights

Infosys Q3 results: IT major Infosys on Wednesday, January 14, reported a 2.2% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated profit at ₹6,654 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹6,806 crore.

However, consolidated revenue during the quarter rose 8.9% YoY to ₹45,479 crore from ₹41,764 crore in the same quarter last year.

Infosys highlighted the impact of ₹1,289 crore on its earnings due to the new labour codes.

"The adjustments for Labour Codes, notified by the Government of India on November 21, 2025, caused an increase in gratuity liability arising out of past service cost and an increase in leave liability, together by $143 million ( ₹1,289 crore), which is recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income," said Infosys.

Infosys Q3 earnings: Key highlights Let's take a look at the five key highlights from Infosys' Q3 scorecard:

1. Revenue and profitability In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue grew by 1.7% YoY and 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

In USD, Infosys' revenue stood at $5,099 million for Q3FY26, up 3.2% from $4,939 million in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 0.5% in dollar terms.

Net profit (after non-controlling interests) declined 7.2% YoY and 11% QoQ to $747 million.

Operating profit fell 11% YoY and 12% QoQ to $937 million, while operating margin dropped 2.9% YoY and 2.6% QoQ to 18.4%.

“Infosys delivered a strong Q3 performance, demonstrating how our differentiated value propositions in enterprise AI, through Infosys Topaz, are consistently driving higher market share. Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities and strong delivery credentials. This has helped them unlock business potential and enhanced value realisation,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.

2. FY26 guidance Infosys slightly increased its revenue guidance but maintained its margin guidance for FY26.

Infosys expects revenue growth of 3-3.5% in constant currency compared to 2-3 per cent estimated earlier. Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 20-22% in FY26.

Operating margin guidance for FY26 excludes the adjustment with respect to Labour Codes of ₹1,289 crore in the current quarter.

3. Segments, geographical performance Revenue from the financial services segment increased by 3.9% YoY in CC terms. Communication (up 9.9% YoY) and manufacturing (up 6.6% YoY) also clocked healthy growth in CC terms.

However, revenues from life sciences (-5.4% YoY) and retail (-5.5% YoY) declined significantly. Revenue from the hi-tech segment also shrank by 2.2% YoY, while that of the "others" segment dropped 9.3% YoY.

Among key geographies, revenues from the North American market dropped by 1% in CC. The Indian market also shrank by 1.8% YoY.

However, revenues from Europe grew by 7.2% YoY, and that of the "rest of the world" also rose by 2.5% YoY in CC.

4. Deal TCV Infosys said its large deal TCV (total contract value) stood at $4.8 billion in Q3, compared to $3.1 billion in Q2, and $3.8 billion in Q1FY26.

Out of the total deal TCV in the quarter, 57% was net new.

5. Employee metrics The last-twelve-month voluntary attrition in the IT services was 12.3% in Q3FY26 compared to 13.7% in Q3FY25 and 14.3% in Q2FY26.

The total number of employees stood at 3,37,034 by the end of the December quarter against 3,31,991 by the end of the September quarter. This translates to an addition of 5,043 employees during the December quarter.

