Infosys Q4 attrition rate rises to 14.1% sequentially; total headcount grows by 199 to over 3.23 lakh employees

Infosys Q4 Results: India's second-largest IT firm, Infosys Ltd, announced its Janaury to March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25 on Thursday, April 17. The IT major's voluntary attrition rate rose to 14.1 per cent as of March 31, 2025, compared to 13.7 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The voluntary attrition rate witnessed a 40 basis point rise to its 14.1 per cent level in the Q4 results, compared to 13.7 per cent in the third quarter results, as per the filing data.

According to the exchange filing, the total number of employees in the company rose by 199 to its current level of 323,578 employees as of the fourth quarter in the financial year 2024-25, compared to 323,379 employees at the end of the third quarter.

“So the overall headcount has increased by 6,000. We have hired 15,000 freshers, so the balance is obviously the attrition at various levels that has happened, and the rate is across multiple factors and opportunities that people get outside. It can be GCC's, it could be competition, it could be an employee going for further studies, so those factors play out,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Infosys.

The CFO also reiterated that the company is set to hire 20,000 freshers as per its guidance for the financial year 2025-26.

Infosys Dividend The IT major also announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share along with its fourth quarter results on Thursday, April 16.

“The Board, at their meeting held on April 16-17, 2025, recommended a final dividend of ₹22/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” said Infosys in the BSE filing.

This means that eligible shareholders will receive a final dividend of ₹22 per share against the total number of shares they hold. The company also announced that the record date for the dividend issue is set to be May 30, 2025.

The final dividend will be paid to the investors on June 30, 2025, according to the exchange filing.

