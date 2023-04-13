Infosys Q4 earnings lower-than-estimates. How will stock price react on Monday?3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:19 PM IST
- Emkay highlights that Infosys' operating performance misses expectations. While among the positives were --- moderation in LTM attrition by 340 bps QoQ, and steady deal intake.
Infosys' fourth-quarter earnings for FY23 came in more bitter than sweet. Overall, the operating performance of this IT giant was lower than the street's expectations. However, a sharp decline in attrition rate and strong deals intake came as a positive factor. Infosys posted a decline sequentially in both revenue and PAT, while it also carried about 3,611 job cuts in the quarter. Weakness was seen majorly across verticals.
