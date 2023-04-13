Infosys Q4 earnings lower-than-estimates. How will stock price react on Monday?

Further, Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox said, "Infosys posted a dismal set of numbers in the fourth quarter, with all parameters coming below market expectations. Revenue in CC terms declined 3.2% sequentially, against expectations of a flattish growth, while margins were also under pressure at 21%. The FY23 revenue guidance miss along with sub-par FY24 guidance clearly shows that the global weak macroeconomic environment is weighing on the company’s performance, with discretionary projects taking a backseat and the decision-making cycle becoming longer. It would be interesting to see how the company steers through this difficult phase, especially against the backdrop of the demand weakening becoming more broad-based across business verticals."

