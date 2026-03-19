Infosys Q4 result date: Check when the IT major will announce its earnings, dividend

Infosys, the country’s second-largest software company, will announce its financial performance for the March-ending quarter (Q4 FY26) and the financial year FY26 on Thursday, April 23.

This will be followed by a press conference with the company’s leadership team to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026, along with the business outlook, the company said in its regulatory filing on March 15. The board will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Infosys also informed investors that the trading window will remain closed from March 16, 2026, to April 26, 2026, in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations.

For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), the tech bellwether reported revenue of $5.1 billion, up 0.45% sequentially. Demand from financial services, energy, and healthcare clients improved, aided by AI-led modernisation work. Net profit, however, fell 11% quarter-on-quarter to $747 million due to higher wage costs.

The Bengaluru-based company has also raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 3–3.5%, citing improved demand from financial services, energy, and healthcare clients, driven by AI-led modernisation deals.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial Institutional Securities, in its latest management meeting update, said that the Financial Services and Energy, Utilities & Resources verticals are witnessing early signs of recovery in discretionary spending, with both segments expected to perform better in FY27E compared to FY26E. It also highlighted that the deal pipeline remains healthy.

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Infosys shares price trend The company’s shares have remained under severe selling pressure in recent weeks, falling to multi-year lows, as the sell-off in tech stocks continued to deepen even as the broader market showed signs of recovery.

In the previous session, the stock fell to its lowest level since April 2023 at ₹1,215 apiece. In less than two months, the stock has lost 23% of its value, wiping out ₹1,50,747 crore of the company’s market capitalisation.

Apart from AI disruption fears that rattled broader tech stocks in February, the sector is now witnessing another round of selling as investor concerns grow that higher crude oil prices—driven by the US-Israel conflict with Iran—could prompt developed central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to pause the rate-cutting cycle and potentially revise inflation estimates higher.

Higher interest rates could curb discretionary spending in the US, potentially leading to fewer deal wins for Indian tech companies, given their heavy reliance on the US market.

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