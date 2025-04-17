Infosys Q4 Results 2025: Profit falls 12% YoY to ₹7,033 crore— 5 key highlights

Infosys Q4 Result: IT major Infosys on Thursday, April 17, reported an 11.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY25 to ₹7,033 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹7,969 crore. However, the company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 8 per cent YoY to ₹40,925 crore from ₹37,923 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

"Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and the highest ever free cash generation. Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys.

Let's take a look at five key takeaways from Infosys' March quarter scorecard.

Infosys Q4: Key takeaways 1. Infosys Q4 key numbers In constant currency, the company's revenue grew 4.8 per cent YoY but declined by 3.5 per cent QoQ. Operating margin for the quarter grew 0.9 per cent YoY and declined 0.3 per cent QoQ to 21 per cent.

"FY25 operating margins expanded by 0.5 per cent which reflects our relentless focus on identifying opportunities for efficiency and executing Project Maximus with discipline, after navigating through multiple headwinds in a challenging macro environment. We delivered the highest ever free cash flows in the history of the company in FY25,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO of Infosys.

2. Infosys Q4 dividend The company's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹22. The record date for the purpose of the payment of the final dividend is May 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025, Infosys said.

3. Infosys Q4 segment revenue According to the company's exchange filing, the revenue of the 'financial services' segment increased 12.6 per cent YoY, while that of the 'manufacturing' segment increased 14 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC).