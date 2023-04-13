Infosys Q4 Results 2023 Live: After India's largest IT services exporter TCS' March quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations, traders are not hoping much from IT services major Infosys, which is scheduled to announce its March quarter results post market hours on Thursday. The board of Salil Parekh-led company will also announce the final dividend for fiscal 2022-23 today.
13 Apr 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Infosys Q4 earnings timing
Infosys would announce its quarterly earnings after market hours today, which would be followed by a press conference at 4:30 pm and a 60-minute earnings call at 6 pm.
13 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Other IT counters
Weak trends were also witnessed in other IT counters, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Wipro trading lower in morning trade.
13 Apr 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Infosys shares dip over 2%
Shares of IT services major Infosys tanked more than 2 per cent ahead of its March quarter results on Thursday.