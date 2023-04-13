Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys shares tank 2.5% today; key things to watch out for

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Livemint
Infosys campus for archive,

  • Infosys Q4 Results 2023 Live: Other than announcing its March quarter results, Infosys will also declare a final dividend for FY23

Infosys Q4 Results 2023 Live: After India's largest IT services exporter TCS' March quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations, traders are not hoping much from IT services major Infosys, which is scheduled to announce its March quarter results post market hours on Thursday. The board of Salil Parekh-led company will also announce the final dividend for fiscal 2022-23 today.

13 Apr 2023, 11:43 AM IST Infosys Q4 earnings timing

Infosys would announce its quarterly earnings after market hours today, which would be followed by a press conference at 4:30 pm and a 60-minute earnings call at 6 pm.

13 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM IST Other IT counters

Weak trends were also witnessed in other IT counters, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Wipro trading lower in morning trade.

13 Apr 2023, 11:32 AM IST Infosys shares dip over 2%

Shares of IT services major Infosys tanked more than 2 per cent ahead of its March quarter results on Thursday.

