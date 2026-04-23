Infosys Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Infosys share price falls ahead of earnings; Guidance, margin, deal wins in focus

Infosys Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: IT major Infosys will announce its Q4 results today, 23 April 2026, Thursday. The board of directors of Infosys will approve audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended March 2026 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.
The company’s board will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31.
The March quarter comes at a time when global IT spending remains uneven, geopolitical risks are rising, and companies are navigating the impact of generative AI on pricing and demand.
Street estimates Infosys to report a net profit of ₹7,600 crore in the March quarter, registering a growth of 14% from ₹6,666 crore in the previous quarter.
The IT major’s revenue is expected to rise 2% to ₹46,389 crore from ₹45,479 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). US Dollar revenue is estimated to fall 0.2% to $5,087.8 million from $5,099 million, impacted by seasonal furloughs, with BFSI remaining stable.
At the operational front, brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities expects EBIT to grow 2.9% to ₹9,926 crore from ₹9,644 crore in the December quarter, while EBIT margin to improve by 20 bps to 21.4% from 21.2%, sequentially, driven by project Maximus and forex tailwind, partly offset by visa costs.
Infosys is expected to provide FY27 organic revenue growth guidance of 2% – 5% CC YoY and margin guidance of 20% – 22%.
Investors will closely watch Infosys management’s commentary on growth and deal momentum amid macro uncertainties.
Infosys share price traded lower ahead of the Q4 results today. Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Infosys Q4 results.
Nuvama Institutional Equities forecasts Infosys revenue to decline 0.8% QoQ in CC and 0.5% QoQ in USD terms impacted by seasonal furloughs, with BFSI remaining stable. EBIT margin is likely to remain flat QoQ driven by project Maximus and Fx tailwind, partly offset by visa costs. It expects Infosys to provide FY27 organic revenue growth guidance of 2% – 5% CC YoY and margin guidance of 20% – 22%.
Infosys is likely to clock 0.7% QoQ decline in Q4 CC revenue, near the top end of the guidance. US BFSI is expected to remain resilient, with some pockets of discretionary spend. Manufacturing remains impacted by tariff uncertainty and delaying decisions, while the Middle East remains weak due to war-related uncertainty, said Motilal Oswal.
It expects the company’s operating margin to remain flat despite performance bonus payouts and visa cost impact, as Maximus cost initiatives and improving RPE should help offset the pressure. Infosys is estimated to provide an initial FY27 revenue growth guidance band of 1.5%-4.5% YoY CC.
Infosys share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results. The IT major opened lower at ₹1,259.85 apiece on the BSE as against its previous close of ₹1,268.45 per share. The stock declined as much as 1.49% to an intraday low of ₹1,249.50 apiece.
Street estimates Infosys to report a net profit of ₹7,600 crore in the March quarter, registering a growth of 14% from ₹6,666 crore in the previous quarter.
Infosys board of directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31.
IT major Infosys will announce its Q4 results today, 23 April 2026, Thursday. The board of directors of Infosys will approve audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended March 2026 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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