Infosys Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Infosys share price falls ahead of earnings; Guidance, margin, deal wins in focus

Infosys Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: IT major Infosys will announce its Q4 results today, 23 April 2026, Thursday. The board of directors of Infosys will approve audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended March 2026 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.

The company’s board will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31.

The March quarter comes at a time when global IT spending remains uneven, geopolitical risks are rising, and companies are navigating the impact of generative AI on pricing and demand.

Infosys Q4 Results Preview

Street estimates Infosys to report a net profit of ₹7,600 crore in the March quarter, registering a growth of 14% from ₹6,666 crore in the previous quarter.

The IT major’s revenue is expected to rise 2% to ₹46,389 crore from ₹45,479 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). US Dollar revenue is estimated to fall 0.2% to $5,087.8 million from $5,099 million, impacted by seasonal furloughs, with BFSI remaining stable.

At the operational front, brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities expects EBIT to grow 2.9% to ₹9,926 crore from ₹9,644 crore in the December quarter, while EBIT margin to improve by 20 bps to 21.4% from 21.2%, sequentially, driven by project Maximus and forex tailwind, partly offset by visa costs.

Infosys is expected to provide FY27 organic revenue growth guidance of 2% – 5% CC YoY and margin guidance of 20% – 22%.

Investors will closely watch Infosys management’s commentary on growth and deal momentum amid macro uncertainties.

Infosys share price traded lower ahead of the Q4 results today. Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Infosys Q4 results.