Infosys Q4 results: Profit jumps 21% YoY to ₹8,501 crore

Infosys Q4 results: India's second-largest IT company in terms of market capitalisation, Infosys, on Thursday, 23 April, reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit to ₹8,501 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹7,033 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the IT company's profit jumped 27.8% from ₹6,654 crore in Q3FY26.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter under review registered a YoY growth of 13.4% and a QoQ rise of 2% to ₹46,402 crore. In Q4FY25, Infosys' revenue was ₹40,925 crore, and in Q3FY26, it was ₹45,479 crore.

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In constant currency (CC) terms, Infosys' revenue grew by 4.1% YoY but declined 1.3% QoQ in the March quarter.

Operating profit jumped 13.6% YoY and 16.6% QoQ to ₹9,743 crore, while operating margin remained flat YoY but rose by 2.6% QoQ to 21% for Q4FY26.

For the entire year FY26, net profit rose by 10.2% YoY to ₹29,440 crore, revenue climbed by 9.6% YoY to ₹1,78,650 crore, operating profit increased by 5.3% YoY to ₹36,254 crore, and operating margin declined by 0.8% YoY to 20.3%. Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.1% YoY.

“We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.

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"Our AI First value framework and differentiated Topaz Fabric position us uniquely to deepen client trust and gain a greater share of the market,” Parekh added.

Meanwhile, the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

Infosys Q4 earnings: Key highlights Let's take a look at the five key highlights from Infosys' Q4 scorecard:

1. Dividend The board recommended a final dividend of ₹25 per equity share for the financial year ended 2026. The record date for the purpose of payment of the final dividend is 10 June 2026, and the dividend will be paid on 25 June 2026.

2. Revenue by segments and geographies According to the company's exchange filing, the revenue from the financial services segment increased by 2.9% YoY in CC terms, while that of the communication segment jumped 9% YoY.

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The segment of 'energy, utilities, resources and services' also saw a healthy 6.7% YoY growth, while 'life sciences' saw a growth of 11.6% YoY in CC. However, the 'hi-tech' segment's revenue declined by 1.2% YoY.

Among key geographies, revenue from North America and Europe grew by 4.1% YoY each in CC, while the 'rest of the world' rose by 5%. Revenue from India remained flat YoY in CC terms.