Infosys Q4 Results: Board declares final dividend of ₹25 per share. Details here

Infosys results today: Infosys, the country’s second-largest software company, announced a final dividend of ₹25 per share for FY26, along with its March quarter performance.
The tech giant said that its Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share. The company has also set Wednesday, June 10, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout will be made on Thursday, June 25, as per the company's earnings filing.
Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.
Earlier in October, the company paid an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, taking the total dividend for FY26 to ₹48 per share.
Infosys follows a practice of distributing a portion of its quarterly and annual profits as dividends, offering investors an opportunity to earn income alongside capital appreciation.
The company reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit to ₹8,501 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹7,033 crore.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter under review registered a YoY growth of 13.4% and a QoQ rise of 2% to ₹46,402 crore. In Q4FY25, Infosys' revenue was ₹40,925 crore, and in Q3FY26, it was ₹45,479 crore.
In terms of operating performance, the EBITDA jumped 13.6% YoY and 16.6% QoQ to ₹9,743 crore, while operating margin remained flat YoY but rose by 2.6% QoQ to 21% for Q4FY26.
For the entire year FY26, net profit rose by 10.2% YoY to ₹29,440 crore, revenue climbed by 9.6% YoY to ₹1,78,650 crore, operating profit increased by 5.3% YoY to ₹36,254 crore, and operating margin declined by 0.8% YoY to 20.3%. Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.1% YoY.
The company forecasted 1.5%-3.5% revenue growth in CC terms for the fiscal 2027 and Operating margin of 20%-22%.
(more to come)
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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