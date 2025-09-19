Infosys sets board meeting date to declare Q2 Results 2025, interim dividend for FY26

Infosys Q2 date: India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, announced that the company's board of directors will hold its scheduled quarterly meeting on 16 October 2025, according to an exchange filing on Friday, 19 September 2025. The IT company will also announce its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on the same day.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, October 15 and 16, 2025,” Infosys informed the BSE through the filing. “The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 16, 2025 for their approval.”

Infosys also disclosed that the board of directors will also consider an interim dividend issue for the financial year 2025-26. This potential dividend issue will be the dividend issue after the ₹22 per share final dividend, which was extended to the investors.

Infosys Q1 Results Mint reported earlier that Infosys reported a 9% rise in its net profit to ₹6,921 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹6,368 crore in the same period the previous financial year, as per the consolidated financial statements.

India's second-largest IT company's revenue from core operations also witnessed a 7.5% YoY rise to ₹42,279 crore. The company's growth was supported by consistent deal momentum and sustained demand for digital transformation services from global clients.

Infosys' Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Salil Parekh, also announced that the company raised the lower end of its FY26 revenue growth guidance on the back of strong Q1 performance and signs of improving global economic stability.

Infosys Share Price Trend Infosys shares ended flat at ₹1,540.30 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,540.25 at the previous trading session. The company announced the first-quarter results date after the market session on 19 September 2025.

Shares of the IT major have given stock market investors more than 54% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 18.49% over the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have dropped 17.99% in 2025 but are trading 3.19% higher in the last one-month period. Infosys shares have gained 2.50% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the IT company hit their 52-week high level at ₹2,006.80 on 13 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,307.10 on 7 May 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at over ₹6.39 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 19 September 2025.

