Infosys share buyback ends next week. Eligibility, important dates, other details; should you participate?

Infosys buyback: The Indian IT major has announced a share buyback of up to ₹18,000 crore, which commenced on November 20, 2025, and will remain open until November 26, 2025. This means the Infosys buyback offer will end next Wednesday. Those Infosys shareholders who owned the IT stock on 14 November 2025 (Infosys buyback record date) and who are still holding the scrip are eligible to participate in this Infosys buyback offer. Infosys' share price ended around ₹1,544 apiece on the NSE, while the tender offer price is ₹1,800 apiece. Therefore, the buyback offer remains available at a premium of over 16%. This has likely triggered buying in Infosys shares, which shot up from ₹1,486.40 to ₹1,544 per share after the opening of Infosys' buyback.

Advertisement

Speaking on Infosys' share buyback, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Infosys’ ₹18,000-crore buyback, the largest ever undertaken by the company, offering a tender price of ₹1,800 per share, which represents a significant 18–19% premium over the pre-announcement market price. The buyback size of 10 crore shares, equivalent to 2.41% of Infosys’ paid-up capital, reflects its robust cash position, steady free-cash-flow generation, and continued confidence in the long-term growth outlook of its digital and cloud-led services business."

Infosys share buyback acceptance ratio According to market experts, Infosys' buyback acceptance ratio is expected to be around 18%, which is expected to rise to 35% to 40%. Therefore, the Infosys buyback acceptance ratio is expected to be high, which is beneficial for a marginal retail Infosys shareholder willing to tender their Infosys shares.

Advertisement

"The tender-offer route ensures equitable participation, and the company has provided clear entitlement ratios for both categories: for retail shareholders, approximately two shares for every 11 held (actual entitlement factor 18.17%), and for the general category, 17 shares for every 706 held (actual factor 2.41%). Based on this framework and historical participation patterns, the retail acceptance ratio is expected at 18%, although it has the potential to rise to 35–40% if retail investor turnout remains moderate. The overall acceptance ratio, given the company’s large public shareholding, is likely near 2%, demonstrating limited acceptance for larger shareholders," said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

Why is Infosys' share price rising? Highlighting the benefit of Infosys promoters behind the buyback of shares, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "Buyback of shares is a way for companies to return excess cash to shareholders and reduce the number of shares outstanding. When fewer shares are outstanding, EPS typically increases, which can help boost the stock price in the medium term. Buyback of shares via the tender route means shareholders who want to sell can offer their shares at the fixed ₹1,800 price, and if more shares are offered than the company wants to buy, shares get accepted on a pro-rata basis."

Advertisement

Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth said that every share provided won't be accepted because its acceptance depends on the number of shares tendered by shareholders. A lesser number of shares tendered results in a higher acceptance ratio, and vice versa. So, the premium the company offers through the buyback is not guaranteed."

Infosys buyback: Should you participate? On whether one should tender one's Infosys shares in this buyback offer, Seema Srivastava said, “For retail investors (holding equity up to ₹2 lakh), the buyback is attractive because the spread between the CMP of ₹1544 and the buyback price offers instant value realisation without the need for long-term upside capture. Additionally, buybacks remain tax-efficient, as shareholders do not pay capital gains tax; the company bears the buyback tax under Section 115QA. However, long-term investors may prefer not to tender extensively, as the reduction in share count enhances EPS, improves return ratios, marginally increases their ownership percentage, and strengthens intrinsic valuation over time. The final participation decision should balance immediate gains, tax positioning, long-term conviction, and expected acceptance ratios.”

Advertisement

Infosys buyback details Here are some essential details that you may like to know:

1] Infosys buyback price: The IT major has declared a buyback of shares at ₹1800 apiece.

2] Infosys buyback record date: The IT giant fixed 14 November 2025 as the record date for Infosys buyback. This means that Infosys shareholders who bought Infosys shares on or before November 13, 2025, and are still holding the scrip are eligible to participate in this tender offer worth ₹18,000 crore.

3] Infosys buyback date: The tender offer opened on 20 November 2025 and will remain open until 26 November 2025.

4] Finalisation of Infosys buyback acceptance: Finalisation of this buyback acceptance is expected on 2 December 2025, and the last date for extinguishment of shares is 12 December 2025.

Advertisement

5] Infosys buyback issue size: The company aims to buy back up to 10 crore Infosys shares (not exceeding ₹18,000 crore) through the tender route, which is 2.41% of the entire paid-up capital of the Indian IT major.

Key Takeaways Infosys is offering a buyback at ₹1,800 per share, significantly above the market price.

Eligible shareholders must hold shares by the record date of November 14, 2025.

Retail investors may benefit from the buyback due to tax efficiency and potential for instant value realization.