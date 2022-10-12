IT major Infosys Ltd earlier this week said its board would decide on a proposal for share buyback in its meeting to be held on Thursday. The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022.

The company will announced its quarterly earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 (Q2 FY23) and the IT company's board will also consider its first interim dividend for FY23.

“Infosys is expected to announce cash buyback of around ₹8,000 cr to ₹10,000 crore. As revenue growth outlook has moderated as clients have become cautious, this buyback is better use of surplus cash lying on books. It should limit downside to stock price in near term. The buyback price is expected to be at significant premium to CMP. In the current economic environment, it appears to be the efficient utilization of cash reserves to boost shareholder return," said brokerage Yes Securities.

During previous buybacks, Infosys's stock rose by 12-21% from the announcement to the buyback's closure and outperformed Nifty IT on 2 of the past 3 occasions. Also, the stock price has reached the maximum buyback price during previous two buybacks, highlighted brokerage Jefferies in a note earlier this month.

“Hence, a potential buyback announcement could support Infosys' share price in the near term amidst macro uncertainty," it said. The global brokerage expects Infosys to announce a buyback worth ₹87-95 bn, and said Infosys' share buyback should support Infosys share price amidst uncertain macro.

A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price. It is seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.

Last year, the Infosys board had approved an up to ₹9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced on June 25, 2021. Indian regulations require a minimum period of one year between two buybacks.

