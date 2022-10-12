What Infosys' share buyback could mean for the IT stock2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 09:09 AM IST
- Infosys is expected to announce cash buyback of around ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore, as per Yes Securities
IT major Infosys Ltd earlier this week said its board would decide on a proposal for share buyback in its meeting to be held on Thursday. The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022.