What Infosys' share buyback could mean for the IT stock

“Infosys is expected to announce cash buyback of around ₹8,000 cr to ₹10,000 crore. As revenue growth outlook has moderated as clients have become cautious, this buyback is better use of surplus cash lying on books. It should limit downside to stock price in near term. The buyback price is expected to be at significant premium to CMP. In the current economic environment, it appears to be the efficient utilization of cash reserves to boost shareholder return," said brokerage Yes Securities.

