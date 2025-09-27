Infosys share buyback: IT giant announces e-voting dates for its largest buyback programme. Details here

India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, had earlier announced its largest-ever share buyback programme, worth ₹18,000 crore. Now, in a separate exchange filing on September 26, the IT giant has informed that it has initiated the process to secure shareholder approval for its share buyback programme and revealed the e-voting dates.

A postal ballot notice was issued to the shareholders on September 25, giving the details of the timeline for the remote e-voting process.

“The Postal Ballot is being sent to the members whose names appear on the register of members / list of beneficial owners as received from the NSDL and CDSL and whose email addresses are registered with the Company / depository participant(s), as on September 22, 2025 (“Cut-off Date”), Infosys said.

Infosys share buyback: E-voting dates The remote e-voting will commence from Monday, October 6, 2025, at 9 am and conclude on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm.

“The last date of e-voting, i.e., November 4, 2025, shall be the date on which the resolution would be deemed to have been passed, if approved by the requisite majority,” Infosys said.

Infosys share buyback: Details In a filing with the stock exchanges on September 11, Infosys announced it will purchase 10,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of ₹5, at ₹1,800 per share, payable in cash. This amount reflects approximately a 19 per cent premium over its last closing price on the BSE.

The Infosys share buyback programme accounts for up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity shares capital, the company said.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 11, 2025, has considered and approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of ₹18,000 crore at a price of ₹1,800 per equity share,” Infosys said in the filing.

The Infosys share buyback amount will not surpass 25 per cent of the total paid-up capital, ensuring it remains within regulatory boundaries, the filing said.