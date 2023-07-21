Akshata Murty's net worth: After announcement of Q1 results 2023, Infosys shares have been nosediving on all bourses. After weak earning call on Thursday, Infosys ADR prices fell to the tune of 13.5 per cent on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and hit an intraday low of $15.33 apiece, just 4 per cent away from its 52-wek low. However, Infosys shares recovered from the lower levels and closed at $16.22 per share levels, losing 8.41 per cent against its close price of $17.71 on Wednesday.

Following weak Q1 results and weak guidance call, Infosys share price today opened lower on Dalal Street and hit intraday low of ₹1,305 apiece on NSE, logging around 10 per cent loss within few seconds of Indian stock market's opening bell on Friday. However, the Indian IT major made some recovery and hit ₹1,343.70 at 10:15 AM, just one hour after the market's opening. After one hour of trade on Friday, Infosys share lost ₹105.80 per share as Infy shares had closed at ₹1,449.50 per share levels on Thursday.

Hit on Akshata Murty's net worth

In this Infosys share fall, list of Infosys shareholders who lost money includes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty. UK's first lady is one of the promoters of Infosys and daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. As per the shareholding pattern of Infosys for January to March 2023 quarter, Akshata Murty is shown holding 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares, which is 1.07 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

As Infosys shares fell ₹105.80 per share in first one hour of Friday deals and Akshata Murty holds 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares, net loss in Akshata Murty's net worth after one hour of Friday session on Dalal Street falls around ₹412 crore (3,89,57,096 x ₹105.80).

Infosys shareholding pattern for April to June 2023 quarter is still awaited.

Infosys Q1 results 2023

Infosys, the second largest IT services company in India announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY24 on Thursday, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in net profit to ₹5,945 crore, compared to ₹5,360 crore in the year-ago period. The IT Major sharply trimmed its FY24 revenue guidance to 1-3.5 per cent from 4-7 per cent amid an increasingly challenging demand environment.