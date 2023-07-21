Akshata Murty's net worth: After announcement of Q1 results 2023, Infosys shares have been nosediving on all bourses. After weak earning call on Thursday, Infosys ADR prices fell to the tune of 13.5 per cent on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and hit an intraday low of $15.33 apiece, just 4 per cent away from its 52-wek low. However, Infosys shares recovered from the lower levels and closed at $16.22 per share levels, losing 8.41 per cent against its close price of $17.71 on Wednesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}