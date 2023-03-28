Infosys share price close to 52-week low. Opportunity for bottom fishing?

Speaking on the reason for weakness in Infosys shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "IT stocks have been under stress for more than one year after the Russia-Ukraine war. So, IT shares are already at discounted levels but more downside can't be denied as bank crisis in US after SVB collapse is going to hit 40 to 50 per cent BFSI business of the Indian IT companies in US. So, major IT companies in India may report better numbers in Q4FY23 but in following quarters in FY24, they might not be able to maintain their higher bottleneck and hence market has started discounted on that dip in their US revenue."

