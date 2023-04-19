The Infosys share price today opened marginally lower at ₹1,257.60 but extended losses to fall to a low of ₹1,238.70. The Infosys stock has been falling since the start of this week after the IT giant posted weak Q4 earnings last week. The stock market was shut on April 14 on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

At 10.45 am, the Infosys shares were down ₹20.45, or 1.62%, at ₹1,240.50.

The share price of Infosys dropped by an unprecedented level on Monday to touch a fresh 52-week low with investors losing ₹58,000 crore or value.

Showcasing a sequentially weak quarter growth, Infosys recorded a 16 percent decline in its total profit after tax (PAT) in Q4FY24. Its revenue also dropped by 2.2 percent on a quarterly basis to ₹37,441 crore. Company's revenue growth in cc terms was at 3.2 per cent QoQ and 8.8 per cent YoY.

The company has also announced a final dividend of ₹17.50 per equity share for the previous financial year. The record date for the payment of final dividend is fixed as June 2,2023. The dividend will be pay on July 3, 2023.

Weak Q4 numbers from India's top IT company, TCS further added to the woes of the tech stocks in India. All eyes are now on HCL Tech, which is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings today.

The market experts expected foreign investors to sell stake in TCS and Infosys post the the fourth quarter earnings.

Meanwhile, LIC increased its stake in the company in Q4, while promoters and mutual funds have also done the same. However, foreign and institutional investors had reduced their exposure to the company during the quarter.

In its latest report after the earnings, Motilal Oswal lowered its FY24/FY25 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 4-5%, but maintained a buy in the stock. The brokerage expects the stock's short-term performance to be adversely impacted. “We value the stock at 21x FY25E EPS. Reiterate Buy," the broekrage report said.

