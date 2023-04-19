Infosys share price continues to fall for 3rd straight day post weak Q4 show

The Infosys share price today opened marginally lower at ₹1,257.60 but extended losses to fall to a low of ₹1,238.70. The Infosys stock has been falling since the start of this week after the IT giant posted weak Q4 earnings last week. The stock market was shut on April 14 on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}