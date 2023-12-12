Infosys share price declines over 1% as company CFO, Nilanjan Roy, resigns in a surprise move
Infosys share price has fallen nearly 5 per cent in the last one year, significantly underperforming the benchmark Sensex which has gained 13 per cent and the BSE IT index which has jumped 17 per cent in the same period.
Infosys share price declined over a per cent in opening deals on Tuesday, December 12, a day after the company announced the resignation of Nilanjan Roy as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
