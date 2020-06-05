Shares of Infosys were down -0.59% at 09:32 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded -0.59% lower at ₹703.65, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,99,692.13 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.94% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 1.86%, WIPRO rose 0.09%, and HCLTECH rose 0.1%.

At day's low, Infosys shares fell as much as -0.64% to ₹703.25, after opening at ₹708.00. Infosys shares had closed at ₹707.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹703.25 to ₹708.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of ₹847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of ₹647.00 to ₹713.00 while in the last week, between ₹692.00 to ₹713.00. 0.20 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Infosys had posted standalone revenues of ₹20187.0 crore and profits of ₹4069.0 crore.

