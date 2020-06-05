Infosys share price down 0.59% at 09:32 today

Infosys share price down 0.59% at 09:32 today1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.94% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.94% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
Shares of Infosys were down -0.59% at 09:32 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded -0.59% lower at ₹703.65, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,99,692.13 crore.
Shares of Infosys were down -0.59% at 09:32 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded -0.59% lower at ₹703.65, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,99,692.13 crore.
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.94% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 1.86%, WIPRO rose 0.09%, and HCLTECH rose 0.1%.
At day's low, Infosys shares fell as much as -0.64% to ₹703.25, after opening at ₹708.00. Infosys shares had closed at ₹707.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹703.25 to ₹708.00 on BSE.
On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of ₹847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of ₹647.00 to ₹713.00 while in the last week, between ₹692.00 to ₹713.00. 0.20 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Infosys had posted standalone revenues of ₹20187.0 crore and profits of ₹4069.0 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated