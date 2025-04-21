Infosys share price gains despite reporting 12% YoY decline in net profit; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Infosys shares jumped 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,462.20 on the BSE on Monday, despite the IT giant reporting a 12 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, posting ₹7,033 crore compared to ₹7,969 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Infosys share price have gained over 2.22 per cent in past five trading session. The scrip has, however, descended 21.56 per cent in last six months.

Revenue for Q4FY25 increased by 8% year-on-year, reaching ₹40,925 crore compared to ₹37,923 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms was 4.8% year-on-year, while the topline saw a decline of 3.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in CC terms.

(This is a developing story)