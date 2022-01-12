Infosys shares: How the IT stock may react tomorrow after Q3 results

“Infosys reported better than expected quarterly earnings beating all street expectations. The company hiked growth guidance for FY22 and its constant currency (CC) growth also rose from 6.3% to 7% against 3.5% street expectation and net profit growth performed better than street expectations when compared to same quarter last year," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.

