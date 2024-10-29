Infosys share price in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today

  • Stock Market Today: Infosys share price will remain in focus on Tuesday as stock trades ex-dividend today. Infosys had declared an interim dividend of 21/- per equity share and fixed October 29 as the record date.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Infosys share price will remain in focus on Tuesday as stock trades ex-dividend today.

Infosys along with its financial results on October 17 had also declared an interim dividend of 21 per equity share and fixed October 29 as the record date. This means that the investors who have Infosys shares in their demat account before October 29 are eligible for the dividend payout.

Infosys had also fixed November 8, 2024, as the payout date.

Infosys share price had closed at 1,866.25 on the BSE on Monday. While Infosys share price has corrected marginally in the last one month amid broader selling pressure in the markets, it has still given close to 30% returns to investors in the last six months.

 

On October 17, 2024, Infosys released its Q2 results, showing a 5.11% year-over-year (YoY) gain in topline and a 4.73% increase in profit. While profit increased by a modest 2.17% over the previous quarter, revenue increased by 4.25%.

In Q2, earnings per share (EPS) increased by 4.29% YoY to 15.84. 

In another update, Infosys on Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Blitz 24-893 SE, Germany, through Infosys Singapore Pte. Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited.

The approval of the acquisition of Blitz 24-893 SE was also given by its Board of Directors in their meeting on October 17.

Among other things, the Infosys Board had also approved the merger of other subsidiaries. It had approved the merger of WongDoody Inc (wholly owned subsidiary) and Blue Acorn iCi Inc, Outbox Systems Inc., d.b.a Simplus and Kaleidoscope Animations Inc (step-down subsidiaries) with Infosys Nova Holdings LLC (wholly owned subsidiary).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
