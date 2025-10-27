Infosys share price drops 2% on record date for ₹23 dividend

Infosys share price: To be eligible for the dividend, investors needed to buy Infosys shares on or before Friday, October 24, as the Indian stock markets follow a T+1 settlement system.

27 Oct 2025
Infosys share price: Shares of information technology firm Infosys declined nearly 2% in an otherwise firm market as the scrip turned ex-record for a dividend of 23 per share.

The IT company had declared the interim dividend and record date earlier this month when it announced its earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The said 23 dividend by Infosys will be paid to the eligible investors on November 7, the company had informed investors.

Infosys Dividend History

According to Trendlyne data, Infosys has a dividend yield of 4.37%. India's second-largest IT company has paid a dividend of 66 in the last 12 months.

Infosys Dividend History 
EX DateAmount ( )
27 Oct 202523
30 May 202522
29 Oct 202421
31 May 202420
31 May 20248

Meanwhile, since May 2002, Infosys has declared 50 dividends, the data showed.

Infosys Share Price Trend

Infosys' share price declined below the 1500 mark in trade today. This is despite the Indian stock market rallying over 0.50%.

During the day so far, Infosys' share price declined 1.79% to a low of 1498, as against its last closing price of 1525.40. Its 52-week high stands at 2006.80 while its 52-week low is at 1307.10.

Infosys promoters recently signalled their intent not to participate in the company's 18,000 crore buyback, which had bolstered the IT stock last week.

However, amid challenges for the IT sector like H-1B visa hikes, slower demand and US tariff jitters, Infosys shares have lost nearly 20% on a year-to-date basis.

Commenting on the outlook for Infosys stock, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said, “Infosys is forming a triple bottom near the 1,445 zone, with diminishing volumes on each test of support — a classic sign of selling exhaustion. The 1,420– 1,440 range is a major demand zone, and a sustained hold here should trigger a gradual recovery. A bounce from current levels ( 1,511) looks highly probable, with an initial upside target near 1,563.”

However, a decisive breach below 1,420 would invalidate the bullish setup and invite fresh selling, he cautioned. Given the current price action and volume structure, fresh long positions can be considered at CMP with a stop below 1,420, Jain advised.

As of 9.45 am, Infosys stock was trading 0.89% lower at 1509.90 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

