Infosys share price drops 2% on record date for ₹23 dividend

Infosys share price: Shares of information technology firm Infosys declined nearly 2% in an otherwise firm market as the scrip turned ex-record for a dividend of ₹23 per share.

The IT company had declared the interim dividend and record date earlier this month when it announced its earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The said ₹23 dividend by Infosys will be paid to the eligible investors on November 7, the company had informed investors.

To be eligible for the dividend, investors needed to buy Infosys shares on or before Friday, October 24, as the Indian stock markets follow a T+1 settlement system.

Infosys Dividend History According to Trendlyne data, Infosys has a dividend yield of 4.37%. India's second-largest IT company has paid a dividend of ₹66 in the last 12 months.

Infosys Dividend History EX Date Amount ( ₹ ) 27 Oct 2025 23 30 May 2025 22 29 Oct 2024 21 31 May 2024 20 31 May 2024 8

Meanwhile, since May 2002, Infosys has declared 50 dividends, the data showed.

Infosys Share Price Trend Infosys' share price declined below the ₹1500 mark in trade today. This is despite the Indian stock market rallying over 0.50%.

During the day so far, Infosys' share price declined 1.79% to a low of ₹1498, as against its last closing price of ₹1525.40. Its 52-week high stands at ₹2006.80 while its 52-week low is at ₹1307.10.

Infosys promoters recently signalled their intent not to participate in the company's ₹18,000 crore buyback, which had bolstered the IT stock last week.

However, amid challenges for the IT sector like H-1B visa hikes, slower demand and US tariff jitters, Infosys shares have lost nearly 20% on a year-to-date basis.

Commenting on the outlook for Infosys stock, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said, “Infosys is forming a triple bottom near the ₹1,445 zone, with diminishing volumes on each test of support — a classic sign of selling exhaustion. The ₹1,420– ₹1,440 range is a major demand zone, and a sustained hold here should trigger a gradual recovery. A bounce from current levels ( ₹1,511) looks highly probable, with an initial upside target near ₹1,563.”

However, a decisive breach below ₹1,420 would invalidate the bullish setup and invite fresh selling, he cautioned. Given the current price action and volume structure, fresh long positions can be considered at CMP with a stop below ₹1,420, Jain advised.

As of 9.45 am, Infosys stock was trading 0.89% lower at ₹1509.90 on the BSE.