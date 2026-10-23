Infosys share price: IT major jumps 4% ahead of its Q2 results, dividend 2026 announcement today: What to expect?

Infosys Q2 results 2026 today: IT giant Infosys jumped over 4% on Friday, October 23 ahead of its September quarter results (Q2 results 2026), to be announced today along with dividend.

Infosys share price gained as much as 4.1% to ₹1,198.30 per share. It had gained 16% in 1 month, 13% in 3 months but declined 5% in 6 months and 23% in the last 1 year.

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Infosys Q2 results 2026 date, time Infosys’ board of directors is scheduled to meet from Thursday, October 22, to Friday, October 23, to review the company’s financial performance for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27). The IT major will announce its quarterly results on Friday after market hours.

In a press release dated October 19, Infosys said its second-quarter earnings would be available on the company's website and through the relevant announcement channels. The company is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), BSE and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol INFY.

Following the earnings announcement, Infosys' leadership team will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm IST on October 23. The participating executives will address questions from the media during the interaction, which will be streamed live through the investor relations section of the company's website. The recording will be archived after 6:30 pm IST, and a transcript of the press conference will also be made available.

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Infosys will subsequently host a 60-minute earnings conference call with investors and analysts at 6 pm IST on October 23. During the call, the company's senior management will discuss its performance and respond to questions from participants. The call will be open to investors and analysts across all regions.

The earnings call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Infosys website. The recording will be archived after 8 pm IST on October 23, while a transcript of the discussion will be made available subsequently.

For participants calling from India, Infosys has provided the toll numbers +91 22 6280 1168 and +91 22 7115 8069. Investors and analysts from the US can use the toll-free number 1 866 746 2133. Separate toll-free numbers have also been provided for Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, Germany, Canada and France.

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The company has also made arrangements for investors who cannot attend the call live. The conference call replay will be available until October 30, 2026. Participants in India can access the replay by calling +91 22 7194 5757 and entering the playback code 4637#.

Infosys dividend 2026 details Apart from evaluating the September-quarter earnings, Infosys' board of directors will consider a proposal to declare an interim dividend for FY27. The company is also expected to announce the record date for the dividend on Friday. Over the past year, Infosys paid a cumulative dividend of ₹48 per equity share.

Infosys Q2 results 2026 preview Infosys' September-quarter performance will be assessed against expectations of steady revenue growth, margin improvement and the outlook for demand across its business segments. Brokerage firms are also closely watching the company's FY27 revenue growth guidance, deal ramp-ups, acquisition contributions and client spending trends. Any revision to the annual outlook, along with management commentary on near-term demand conditions and profitability, could be key factors shaping investor sentiment towards the stock.

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Kotak Institutional Equities expects Infosys to reduce its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1.5-2.5%. The revised guidance would translate into sequential constant-currency (CC) revenue growth ranging from a contraction of 0.7% to growth of 0.6% across the third and fourth quarters of FY27.

The brokerage said Infosys could face additional pressure from the ramp-down of a large automotive client, alongside the usual seasonal weakness in the March quarter. Kotak expects the IT major's second-quarter net profit to increase 4.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,689 crore, while organic constant-currency revenue growth is projected at 1.1%. Around 50 basis points of this growth is expected to come from the reversal of a headwind recorded in the preceding quarter.

"The Optimum Healthcare acquisition will contribute 50 bps through a full-quarter consolidation. We expect stable margins. There are several moving parts, with a 50 bps headwind from the swing in provision for post-sales client support offset by the absence of the 50 bps revenue reversal headwind seen in the previous quarter. Benefits from rupee depreciation are likely to be offset by weaker revenue growth," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

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Emkay Global has a 'Buy' rating on Infosys, with a target price of ₹1,300. The brokerage expects the company's net profit to rise 9% YoY to ₹8,026.70 crore in the September quarter, while revenue is projected to grow 10.9% to ₹49,323 crore.

"We expect 1.5 per cent QoQ dollar revenue growth after factoring in 50bps contribution from Optimum acquisition and 20bps cross-currency headwinds. EBIT margin is expected to expand by 50bps sequentially," Emkay Global said.

Emkay Global also expects Infosys to narrow its FY27 constant-currency revenue growth guidance to 1.5-2.5% YoY, compared with the earlier range of 1.5-3%, excluding the Versent acquisition. This would lower the midpoint of the guidance by 25 basis points to 2%. However, the brokerage expects Infosys to retain its EBIT margin guidance at 20-22%.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.