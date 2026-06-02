Infosys share price jumps 5% in trade today; here's why

Infosys share price jumped over 6% on Tuesday, 2 June, has expanded its artificial intelligence footprint with the announcement of the launch of Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI).

"Infosys and the Handelsblatt Media Group, Germany's leading media group for business and finance, today announced the launch of Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI). Leveraging Infosys Aster, an AI-amplified marketing suite, this editorial recommendation engine, developed exclusively for Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche, is designed to elevate digital journalism by

delivering enhanced storytelling and driving deeper reader engagement," it said in a press release.

The launch of ELI marks a key milestone in Infosys’ three-year collaboration with Handelsblatt as its official AI & Digital Innovation Partner, added the IT major.

Infosys stock performance

The IT stock rose as much as 6.2% to its day's high of ₹1,278.90 on BSE. The scrip has jumped 7% in the last 1 month but lost 19% in 6 months and shed 18% in 1 year.

IT stocks today Overall, the Indian IT stocks continued their strong upward momentum on Monday, extending gains for a third consecutive session as investors turned increasingly bullish on the sector amid improving global technology spending trends and easing concerns over the economic outlook.

The Nifty IT index surged 3.95%, taking its cumulative gain over the past three trading sessions to more than 6%.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the rally among large-cap IT companies, jumping 6.19% to ₹2,439.50, while HCL Technologies rose 3.56% to ₹1,237.70. Tech Mahindra added 2.31% to end at ₹1,578.90. Buying interest was visible across the broader IT space as well. Coforge climbed 4.13%, LTIM gained 3.34%, Mphasis rose 3.04%, and Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) advanced 1.84%. Wipro added 1.29%, while Persistent Systems edged up 0.77%.

A key catalyst for the rally emerged from the US market, where cloud software company Snowflake reported better-than-expected financial results and offered a positive outlook on demand conditions. The rally has been supported by improving global sentiment, optimism around artificial intelligence spending, expectations of lower US interest rates and the benefit of a weaker rupee, which typically boosts the earnings of export-oriented IT companies.

AI tool to streamline newsroom workflows ELI analyses article content and metadata to recommend relevant internal links, allowing editors to add context and related coverage without interrupting newsroom workflows. The platform has been developed by Wongdoody, Infosys' human experience agency, and integrated directly into the publishers' content management systems.

Christian Herp, Chief Product Officer at Handelsblatt Media Group, said, "Editorial Link Intelligence we developed together with Infosys creates direct value for our editorial teams through the targeted use of AI. By integrating the tool into our content management system, it supports journalists in identifying and linking relevant content."

The companies said the tool is expected to improve editorial efficiency, increase reader engagement and help audiences navigate complex business and financial topics more effectively. The launch also marks a key milestone in Infosys' three-year partnership with Handelsblatt, where the IT services company serves as the media group's AI and Digital Innovation Partner.