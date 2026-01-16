Infosys share price jumps over 5% after Q3 results. Should you buy?

Infosys share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Friday after the IT services major reported its Q3 results. Infosys shares rallied as much as 5.20% to ₹1,682.25 apiece on the BSE.

Infosys, the second largest IT services exporter in India, reported a steady quarter amid a cautious demand environment, supported by strong deal activity. The company also raised its revenue growth guidance, reflecting confidence in the demand environment.

The IT company’s net profit fell 9.6% to ₹6,654 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from ₹7,364 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s revenue rose 2.2% to ₹45,479 crore from ₹44,490 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Revenue in dollar terms increased 0.5% to $5,099 million from $5,076 million. In constant currency terms, Infosys posted revenue growth of 0.6% sequentially, and 1.7% year-on-year (YoY). 1680.00 +80.95 (+5.06%)

