Infosys share price jumps over 6% on better-than-expected Q3 results; Brokerages raise target price; Should you buy?
Infosys reported a 1.7% fall in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY24 to ₹6,106 crore from ₹6,212 crore in Q2FY24. The company’s revenue during the quarter fell by 0.4% to ₹38,821 crore from ₹38,994 crore, QoQ.
Infosys share price rallied over 6% in early trade on Friday, witnessing its biggest single-day gain since July 2020, after the IT services major reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of FY24, despite a fall in revenue and net profit. Infosys shares rallied as much as 6.68% to ₹1,594.95 apiece on the BSE.
