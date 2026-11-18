Infosys share price target: Infosys shares have had a difficult year, with the IT major losing more than a quarter of its market value and testing investors' patience. However, after falling close to its 52-week low, the stock is attracting attention from technical analysts who see the possibility of a recovery.

Monarch Networth Capital has identified a potential reversal pattern and recommended accumulating the shares, with a target of up to ₹1,550 over the next three to five months.

The stock fell 2% in Wednesday's trade to an intraday low of ₹1,107.50. It has declined more than 25% over the past year, 5% in one month and 3% in six months. Over five years, Infosys shares have fallen 40%.

The IT stock is currently 36% below its 52-week high of ₹1,727.85, recorded in February 2026. It had touched a 52-week low of ₹980.30 in September 2026.

Should you buy Infosys shares? Check Monarch's target and stop loss Despite the weak share-price performance, Monarch Networth Capital sees a potential technical reversal around the ₹980-1,000 support zone. The brokerage believes the stock is showing signs of stabilisation after an extended correction from highs near ₹2,000.

Monarch Networth Capital said, "The stock has witnessed an extended cyclical correction from its swing highs near the 2,000 level down toward the multi-year support base around 980–1,000. Following this deep pullback, the stock has established a crucial demand floor at this horizontal support zone."

The brokerage also highlighted the stock's long-term moving average as an important technical indicator. It said, "During this corrective phase, the price tested and took strong support along its rising 200-month exponential moving average (200 MEMA). The emergence of a strong bullish monthly reversal candlestick off this long-term average indicates robust institutional absorption and long-term demand."

Another positive signal identified by the brokerage is a possible double-bottom reversal pattern, supported by bullish divergence in the monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI). Monarch said, "The momentum indicator RSI has formed a bullish divergence on the monthly timeframe—turning upward from the 35–40 level while the price retested long-term support—indicating that downward momentum has waned and buyers are stepping in at key structural levels."

Based on these technical indicators, Monarch Networth Capital has recommended accumulating Infosys shares in the ₹1,140-1,190 range. It has set a target price range of ₹1,400-1,550 over the next three to five months, implying potential upside of over 37% based on the November 17 closing price.

The brokerage has advised investors to maintain a stop loss below ₹980 on a closing basis. A decisive fall below this level would weaken the technical reversal setup. Investors should therefore weigh the potential recovery against the company's reduced revenue guidance and recent share-price weakness before considering the trade.

Infosys Q2 results: Profit rises, but revenue guidance is lowered Infosys reported a 6.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹7,823 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹7,364 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10.7% to ₹49,244 crore from ₹44,490 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Operating margin stood at 21%, declining 10 basis points sequentially from 21.1% in the preceding quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 2.1% from ₹48,211 crore in Q1 FY27, while net profit rose 0.7% from ₹7,769 crore. In constant-currency terms, revenue grew 1.5% year-on-year and 1.2% quarter-on-quarter.

The bigger concern for investors was the company's decision to lower its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1-2% in constant-currency terms, compared with its earlier forecast of 1.5-3%. The revision reduced both ends of the guidance range and represented the weakest revenue growth forecast the company had given in seven years, according to the supplied information.