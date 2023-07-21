IT stocks went into a tailspin in early deals on Friday with their sectoral index falling over 4 per cent and stocks such as Infosys plunging almost 10 per cent. The fresh jolt to sentiment came from poor June quarter earnings of IT major Infosys which lowered its guidance for FY24.

Infosys' share price opened 9 per cent lower at ₹1,320.20 against the previous close of ₹1,449.50 and soon extended its loss to 10 per cent to touch the ₹1,305 mark. Infosys stock traded 8.12 per cent lower at ₹1,331.85 around 9:30 am.

Shares of HCL Tech, Wipro and TCS fell over 2 per cent each in trade.

Infosys on Thursday reported its weakest June quarter revenue growth since FY21 and slashed its annual sales forecast for the current fiscal year.

It said in constant currency terms, which does not account for currency fluctuations, revenue rose one per cent from the preceding quarter and 4.2 per cent from the year earlier to touch ₹37,933 crore. Net profit rose 10.9 per cent from a year earlier to ₹5,945 crore, while operating margin came in at 20.8 per cent, in line with its guidance of 20-22 per cent for the fiscal.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimated a June quarter profit of ₹6,245 crore on revenue of ₹37,843 crore.

Moreover, Infosys also revised its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1-3.5 per cent, down from 4-7 per cent given at its FY23 earnings conference on 13 April.

The Nifty IT index was down 3.27 per cent at 30,128.70 around 9:30 am with all components in the red.

(More to come)

