Infosys share price plunges 10%, Nifty IT index cracks over 4%1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:24 AM IST
IT stocks, including Infosys, plunged in early trading on Friday after Infosys reported weak Q1 earnings and lowered its guidance for FY24.
IT stocks went into a tailspin in early deals on Friday with their sectoral index falling over 4 per cent and stocks such as Infosys plunging almost 10 per cent. The fresh jolt to sentiment came from poor June quarter earnings of IT major Infosys which lowered its guidance for FY24.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×