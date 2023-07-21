Infosys share price plunges 10%, Nifty IT index cracks over 4%

It said in constant currency terms, which does not account for currency fluctuations, revenue rose one per cent from the preceding quarter and 4.2 per cent from the year earlier to touch ₹37,933 crore. Net profit rose 10.9 per cent from a year earlier to ₹5,945 crore, while operating margin came in at 20.8 per cent, in line with its guidance of 20-22 per cent for the fiscal.