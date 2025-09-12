Infosys share price rallies over 2% after ₹18,000-crore buyback announcement

Infosys share price gained over 2% in early trade on Friday after the IT major announced a massive ₹18,000 crore share buyback. Infosys shares rallied as much as 2.32% to ₹1,544.65 apiece on the BSE.

The Board of Directors of Infosys, at their meeting held on September 11, considered and approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of ₹18,000 crore, payable in cash.

Infosys share buyback will comprise of a purchase of 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares, representing up to 2.41% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, at an amount of ₹1,800 per equity share.

Infosys buyback amount is at a premium of about 19% to its Thursday’s closing price of ₹1,509.50 apiece on the BSE.

“The Buyback Size does not exceed 25% of the aggregate of the paid-up capital and free reserves, based on the latest audited interim condensed standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on June 30, 2025,” Infosys said in a regulatory filing on September 11.

Infosys had reported a free cash flow of $884 million, or around ₹7,805 crore, at the end of June 2025 quarter.

However, Infosys buyback record date has not been announced yet.

This is the fifth share buyback by Infosys, and its largest one yet. The last Infosys share buyback programme was announced in 2022. The company had bought back shares worth ₹9,300 crore via an open market route at a maximum price of ₹1,850 per equity share.

Infosys Share Price Performance Infosys share price has gained 7.6% in one month, but has fallen 5% in three months, and is down 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The largecap IT stock has declined 21% in one year, while it has gained just 2% in two years. Infosys share price has rallied 62% in five years.

At 9:20 AM, Infosys share price was trading 1.49% higher at ₹1,532.00 apiece on the BSE.