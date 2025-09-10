Infosys share price: Should you buy IT stock ahead of share buyback?

IT giant Infosys share price continued to rally for second day straight on Wednesday. The IT giant stock rose as much as 2 per cent to ₹1,532.70 apiece on September 10.

On Tuesday, the IT stock had jumped nearly 5 per cent apiece during the intraday session after the company announced that board will meet on September 11 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

If the board gives its approval, this would mark the first share buyback by India’s second-largest IT company since 2022, when it had undertaken a ₹9,300 crore buyback at a minimum price of ₹1,850 per share.

“We would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“LODR Regulations”), the Board of Directors (“Board”) of Infosys Limited (“Company”) will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended. The outcome of the Board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the Board meeting on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the LODR Regulations," Infosys said in an exchange filing.

Infosys share price - Should you buy or sell? SimranJeet Singh Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst- Equity, Almondz Global, said that Infosys saw a significant buying interest, post company announcement of buyback of shares.

“Buyback is expected to generate confidence back in the stock, which has already corrected 20% from 52wk highs. Announcement has come at a time, when the IT sector is grappling with multiple headwinds. Going forward, one can expect investor interest buying in the stock, with buyback and upside of revenue growth guidance for FY26,” Bhatia said.

Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, highlighted that Infosys shares has been consolidating in a tight range of ₹1420– ₹1530 for the past seven weeks, laying the groundwork for a solid base.

“ The recent rebound from the lower end of this range reinforces the strength of this formation. For momentum to truly build, the stock needs to break above the crucial ₹1550 level and sustain. If that happens, Infosys could quickly head towards ₹1800, offering strong upside potential. Meanwhile, the current base presents a healthy accumulation zone for long-term investors, combining stability with the prospect of growth as the stock prepares for its next major move,” Jain said.