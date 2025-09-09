Infosys share price surges 3% as board to consider share buyback. Do you own?

IT giant Infosys share price rose as much as 3.68 per cent to ₹1,485.70 in Tuesday's trading session after the company said that board consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

IT stock has remained in red in last one year. The scrip has descended 12.63 per cent in six months and 21.54 per cent in last one year.

Infosys share price buyback The board of directors will meet on Thursday, September 11, to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

"We would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“LODR Regulations”), the Board of Directors (“Board”) of Infosys Limited (“Company”) will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended.

The outcome of the Board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the Board meeting on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the LODR Regulations," the company said in an exchange filing.

The buyback proposal is being considered at a time when Infosys stock has struggled to gain momentum, having closed in the red in 5 of the last 7 months and lost 24 per cent of its value.

Infosys posted an 8.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders) for the June quarter, reaching ₹6,921 crore compared to ₹6,368 crore in the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 7.53 per cent to ₹42,279 crore from ₹39,315 crore in Q1 FY25, driven by increased working days and strong growth in the BFSI segment.

The company revised its full-year forecast to a range of 1 per cent–3 per cent, down from the earlier projection of flat to 3 per cent, aligning with analysts’ expectations for growth at the lower end. It also maintained its operating margin outlook at 20–22 per cent for FY26.