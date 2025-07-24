Infosys share price trades marginally down after posting Q1 results 2025. Should you buy, sell or hold?

IT major Infosys share price fell over 0.85 per cent to ₹1,563.20 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company announced its June quarter financial results on Wednesday after market hours.

The IT stock was down less than a per cent to close at ₹1,558.90 on Wednesday before the earnings announcement. Infosys shares have given negative returns by descending over 2 per cent in a month and nearly 17 per cent in six months.

Infosys Q1 results 2025 India's second-largest IT services exporter posted a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹6,921 crore for the quarter ending in June.

Revenue from operations grew 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹42,279 crore.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm has revised the lower end of its revenue growth forecast for FY26, now projecting growth in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent in constant currency terms.

Operating margin came in at 20.8 per cent, showing resilience despite continued investments in GenAI and digital transformation. The company reported large deal wins worth $3.8 billion—its second-highest ever—with 55 per cent being net new.

Sector-wise, BFSI and manufacturing saw strong traction, while Europe delivered 16.2 per cent YoY growth, outperforming the U.S. Infosys also revised its FY26 constant currency revenue guidance to 1–3 per cent, up from 0–3 per cent, reflecting early signs of demand stabilization.

“ Infosys’ Q1 performance reinforces its reputation for execution in a volatile environment. The company continues to strike a balance between growth and profitability, supported by disciplined cost structures and strong deal momentum. While the guidance uplift is modest, it comes at a time when global IT spending remains cautious, suggesting growing confidence in client budgets,” said Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

Infosys share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? Jain further said that the IT stock remains in a broad range with resistance near ₹1,650.

“ A breakout above this could indicate trend reversal. Fundamentally, Infosys remains a core portfolio candidate, with consistent cash generation, stable margins, and improving visibility into FY26,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said that Infosys is showing notable relative strength and holding firm despite the broader sector downturn. This divergence makes INFY an attractive candidate for accumulation.

“ The ₹1550– ₹1575 range offers a favourable risk-reward zone, especially for investors looking to position early in a potential rebound. With strong technical support and resilient price action, Infosys stands out as a defensive pick in a struggling sector. Accumulating at current levels could yield solid returns as sentiment stabilises,” Anshul Jain said.