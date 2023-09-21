Infosys share price underperforms IT index. Buying opportunity or stay away stock?5 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Infosys share price may face short-term resistance at ₹1,500-1,520 but is a buy opportunity with support at ₹1,460.
Infosys share price declined about a percent in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, in sync with a weak market sentiment even as a day ago the company announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with US chipmaker, Nvidia which, as per market participants, is a positive development.
