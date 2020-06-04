Shares of Infosys were up +0.26% at 09:31 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded +0.26% higher at ₹703.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,99,479.17 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.26% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.26%, WIPRO rose 1.02%, and HCLTECH rose 1.16%.

At day's high, Infosys shares rose as much as 0.59% to ₹705.50, after opening at ₹702.00. Infosys shares had closed at ₹701.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹701.75 to ₹705.50 on BSE.

On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of ₹847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of ₹647.00 to ₹713.00 while in the last week, between ₹680.40 to ₹713.00. 0.16 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Infosys had posted standalone revenues of ₹20187.0 crore and profits of ₹4069.0 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via