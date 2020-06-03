Shares of Infosys were down -0.40% at 10:30 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded -0.40% lower at ₹705.25, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,00,373.58 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.05% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.4%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 0.59%, WIPRO fell 1.2%, and HCLTECH rose 0.66%.

At day's low, Infosys shares fell as much as -0.76% to ₹702.70, after opening at ₹713.00. Infosys shares had closed at ₹708.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹702.70 to ₹713.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of ₹847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of ₹647.00 to ₹713.00 while in the last week, between ₹680.40 to ₹713.00. 0.56 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Infosys had posted standalone revenues of ₹20187.0 crore and profits of ₹4069.0 crore.

