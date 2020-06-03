Subscribe
Infosys share price down 0.4% at 10:30 today
Shares of Infosys were down -0.40% at 10:30 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Infosys share price down 0.4% at 10:30 today

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.4%

Shares of Infosys were down -0.40% at 10:30 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded -0.40% lower at 705.25, giving it a market capitalization of 3,00,373.58 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.05% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.4%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 0.59%, WIPRO fell 1.2%, and HCLTECH rose 0.66%.

At day's low, Infosys shares fell as much as -0.76% to 702.70, after opening at 713.00. Infosys shares had closed at 708.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 702.70 to 713.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of 847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of 511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of 647.00 to 713.00 while in the last week, between 680.40 to 713.00. 0.56 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Infosys had posted standalone revenues of 20187.0 crore and profits of 4069.0 crore.

