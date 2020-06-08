Shares of Infosys were up +2.03% at 10:31 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded +2.03% higher at ₹718.05, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,05,825.24 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.57% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.46%, WIPRO rose 1.81%, and HCLTECH rose 0.95%.

At day's high, Infosys shares rose as much as 2.37% to ₹720.45, after opening at ₹708.95. Infosys shares had closed at ₹703.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹704.40 to ₹720.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of ₹847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of ₹647.00 to ₹720.45 while in the last week, between ₹692.00 to ₹720.45. 1.21 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Infosys had posted standalone revenues of ₹20187.0 crore and profits of ₹4069.0 crore.

