Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Infosys share price up 2.03% at 10:31 today

Shares of Infosys were up +2.03% at 10:31 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded +2.03% higher at 718.05, giving it a market capitalization of 3,05,825.24 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.57% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.46%, WIPRO rose 1.81%, and HCLTECH rose 0.95%.

At day's high, Infosys shares rose as much as 2.37% to 720.45, after opening at 708.95. Infosys shares had closed at 703.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 704.40 to 720.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of 847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of 511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of 647.00 to 720.45 while in the last week, between 692.00 to 720.45. 1.21 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Infosys had posted standalone revenues of 20187.0 crore and profits of 4069.0 crore.

