Infosys share price up 2.03% at 10:31 today

On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of ₹847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of ₹647.00 to ₹720.45 while in the last week, between ₹692.00 to ₹720.45. 1.21 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.