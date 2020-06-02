Shares of Infosys were up +1.09% at 14:31 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Infosys shares traded +1.09% higher at ₹707.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,01,182.81 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.38% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 0.39%, WIPRO rose 1.23%, and HCLTECH rose 0.9%.

At day's high, Infosys shares rose as much as 1.74% to ₹711.65, after opening at ₹699.90. Infosys shares had closed at ₹699.50 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹698.30 to ₹711.65 on BSE.

On BSE, Infosys shares had a 52-week high of ₹847.4 on Sep 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹511.1 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Infosys shares have traded in a range of ₹647.00 to ₹711.65 while in the last week, between ₹675.10 to ₹711.65. 2.42 Lakh shares of Infosys were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Infosys had posted standalone revenues of ₹20187.0 crore and profits of ₹4069.0 crore.

